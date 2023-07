ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Wappingers Falls man was arrested and is accused of first-degree attempted rape after trying to have sexual intercourse with a victim under 13, per New York State Police. Michael Fowler, 37, is currently held at the Dutchess County Jail.

Police did not mention what tipped off their investigation into Fowler. He’s held at the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, a $15,000 bond, or a $100,000 partially secured bond.