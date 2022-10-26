RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NYSP from Rhinebeck barracks arrested George Foster, 39 of Wappinger on October 25. Foster was allegedly involved in catalytic converter thefts.

On October 16, Troopers investigated the theft of catalytic converters at the Sheep and Wool Festival hosted by Dutchess County Fair Grounds. Police report the investigation found George Foster entered the fairgrounds parking areas and removed the catalytic converters from three Honda Elements.

Charges

First degree auto stripping

Four counts of third degree grand larceny

Foster was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Rhinebeck Court for October 25, at 4 p.m. There is no other information available at this time.