WAPPINGER FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Wappingers Falls man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child under 11. Marc Santoro, 54, faces multiple charges.

New York State Police say they began investigating once they received a tip regarding Santoro.

Charges:

First-degree sexual abuse

Endangering the welfare of a child

Santoro was arraigned at the Village of Wappinger Falls Court and is held at the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail, $30,000 bond, or $60,000 partially secured bond. He is scheduled to reappear in court on March 20.