ORLANDO, Fla. (NEWS10) — The man convicted on an Attempted Murder charge, but fled Albany County Supreme Court before the verdict was read, was found in Orlando. Michael Green was barricaded inside an apartment.

NEWS10 was able to confirm that the hours-long standoff with authorities has ended. Orlando police said the situation was resolved and residents could return to nearby homes. Green’s status, however, is unclear.

The 36-year-old was found guilty of Attempted Murder and Criminal Possession of a Weapon on June 10. Officials said he fired a handgun at a home on Old Loudon Road in Colonie during a drive-by in April 2020.

He faced up to 25 years in prison, but a bench warrant was issued for his arrest after he fled court. Stay with NEWS10 as more is learned about the developing story.