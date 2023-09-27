POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Vermont man was charged with aggravated stalking after violating a conditions of release. Jonathan Gardner, 35, was initially arrested on Thursday, September 14, and accused of sexually assaulting a child under ten.

An investigation started after a child under ten was taken to Southern Vermont Medical Center and was examined. Law enforcement says the victim reported they were sexually assaulted by Gardner. Gardner was ultimately arrested. He turned himself in at the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury barracks.

Gardner was held at the Marble Valley Correctional Center but was released on $50,000 bail and conditions after his arraignment on September 18. He was later arrested on Thursday, September 21.

Police say Gardner was within 300 feet of the victim’s home. He was cited for a later date and was released on conditions from the Bennington County Criminal Court.

Once again on Monday, police received reports Gardner had violated his conditions. Police say Gardner harassed the victim and family members twice, once on Monday and again on Tuesday, causing fear for the victim’s family.

Gardner once again surrendered himself to the Shaftsbury barracks on Tuesday. He is charged with violating his conditions of release (two counts) and aggravated stalking. He was processed and released on conditions by the Bennington County Criminal Court. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment on Wednesday.