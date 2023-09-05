RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Vermont man was arrested in the early morning hours Tuesday after being pulled over in Rutland, Vermont. Andrew Sheloski, 39, faces several charges.

On Tuesday, around 12:39 a.m., Vermont State Police pulled over a car on US Route 7 for a motor vehicle violation. Police identified the driver as Sheloski.

Police say an investigation found Sheloski was driving with a criminally suspended license and had an active warrant for his arrest. Police did not mention what the warrant pertained to.

Sheloski was arrested and after searching him, troopers said he had cocaine on him. He was taken to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing.

Charges:

Driving license suspended

Possession of cocaine

Sheloski was issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court. He is lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility on the warrant.