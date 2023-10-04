ORWELL, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Vermont man was arrested on Sunday and faces several charges, including attempted murder. Daniel Richland, 32, had been sought after by police since September 19.

Police asked the public for help in finding Richland following a domestic incident. He was taken into custody on Sunday night in Orwell, Vermont.

Charges:

Attempted murder

Kidnapping

Unlawful restraint

Burglary

Occupied dwelling

Richland was arraigned Monday in Bennington District Court. The Manchester, Vermont Police Department released a statement regarding the apprehension of Richland.

“The successful apprehension of Daniel Richland demonstrates the effectiveness of community engagement and collaboration in maintaining safety and security within our region.”