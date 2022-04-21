POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) – Vermont State Troopers say they used forensic science to arrest a man on a vandalism charge. James M. Brown, 33, of Pownal, VT is accused of throwing a brick through a truck windshield.

On November 21, 2021, Vermont State Troopers received a vandalism report on Main Street in the Town of Pownal. Troopers say a brick was thrown through a truck windshield.

The brick was taken as evidence and troopers collected biological evidence found on the brick. The evidence was sent to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory (VFL) for testing.

On March 16, Troopers received confirmation from the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) that the DNA found on the brick belonged to Brown. On April 14, Brown was subsequently released with a citation to answer the charge of Unlawful Mischief at a later date and time.