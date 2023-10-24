SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) — A shooting victim was airlifted to Albany Medical Center from Shaftsbury, Vermont, around 11:03 p.m. on Monday. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, around 11:03 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to 218 Twitchell Hill Road for reports of someone being shot. Upon arrival, police found two victims, one suffering a gunshot wound.

The man who was shot was airlifted to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim at the scene refused medical attention.

Police say no one is in custody at this point and an investigation is ongoing. Police also say this incident is believed to be isolated. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421.