WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Vermont man was arrested on Tuesday after taking a Ford F150 from Casella Waste Management in West Rutland, Vermont, according to the Vermont State Police. David Greenier, 30, faces multiple charges.

On Monday, around 11:09 a.m., police received reports of a Ford F150 taken from Casella Waste Management. The following day, around 6:05 a.m., police say the truck was reported stolen and a be-on-the-lookout (BOL) was issued for the vehicle.

With assistance from Casella employees, Vermont State Police found the truck on Strongs Avenue in Rutland City, Vermont. Local police say they identified the driver as David Greenier of Rutland City.

Charges:

Grand larceny

Operating without the owner’s consent

Greenier was issued a criminal citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court on Wednesday.