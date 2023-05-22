KILLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Mendon, Vermont, man was arrested on Saturday after threatening to behead people at a campsite with an axe, according to Vermont State Police. Ralph Schneider, 61, faces four counts of aggravated assault and four counts of criminal threatening.

Police say an investigation found Schneider was armed with a deadly weapon and threatened to use it against four others, giving them reasonable fear of death or serious injury. Police say Schneider also hit a car with the axe.

Schnieder was put in custody and taken to the Rutland Barracks for processing. A judicial official was contacted and conditions of release were issued, along with Schneider being lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

He is held on $5,000 bail.