SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Bennington, Vermont man was arrested on Sunday after a police chase ensued in Shaftsbury, Vermont. Donald Hurley, 31, faces several charges.

On Sunday, around 3:25 p.m., Vermont State Police were notified of a car driving erratically on Vermont Route 7A. Once police found the vehicle, they say the driver committed several lane violations and attempted to pull him over.

Police turned on their emergency blue lights, but say the car didn’t stop and continued at a high rate of speed. Troopers then turned on their sirens, but the driver still did not stop. After a while, police stopped trying to pull the driver over.

Later, around 3:42 p.m., troopers received information the same car had driven to a property in Arlington, Vermont, and then took off. Police say through an investigation, the driver was identified as Donald Hurley.

Troopers say they found a man walking through people’s property on Old Mill Road shortly after attempting to steal things. Police say they attempted to take Hurley into custody, but he resisted at the time.

Charges:

Grossly negligent operation

Eluding a police officer while operating in a grossly negligent manner

Criminal DLS

Resisting arrest

Arrest on warrant

Once he was taken into custody, Hurley was taken to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. He was taken to the Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000.00 bail and conditions of release to answer the charges at a later date.