RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Rutland man was arrested on Sunday, April 2, for driving a stolen car and lying to police, according to Vermont State Police. Jorge Pena, 41, faces several charges.

On Sunday, April 2, around 12:09 p.m., Vermont State Police at the Rutland Barracks were tipped off a stolen car in Rutland. Police say through an investigation, it was determined Pena was driving the car without the owner’s permission and knowingly gave the wrong information to officers.

Charges:

Aggravated operation without consent

Grand larceny

False information to a police officer

Registering a motor vehicle for which the applicant is not the owner

Pena was processed at the Rutland Barracks on Monday. He was released on a citation for a later date and time.