RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Burlington, Vermont, man was arrested after a car crash revealed he was driving a stolen car, according to the Vermont State Police. The man, identified as Brian Foy, faces charges for an aggravated domestic assault earlier in the evening, also according to Vermont State Police.

On Monday, around 8:40 p.m., police responded to a car crash involving two cars on VT Rt 4a in West Rutland. Police say through an investigation, they found Foy was parked on the north shoulder facing eastbound when the other driver involved was traveling westbound and struck Foy.

Foy was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center before troopers arrived for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say through their investigation, they found the car Foy was driving was reported stolen out of Burlington several days earlier, and Foy had taken measures to conceal its identity.

Foy allegedly showed signs of impairment and was processed at Rutland Regional Medical Center before being held on charges stemming from an aggravated domestic assault earlier in the night. Police say Foy was dropping someone off at a residence on River Road in Arlington around 5:26 p.m. and took off at a high speed, throwing the victim from the car.

Foy was ordered to be held on $25,000 bail. He is set to appear in court on Tuesday.