BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Readsboro, Vermont woman was arrested after causing a public disturbance inside Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, where according to Vermont State Police, she tried to push over a stretcher with a patient on it. Liliana Vendertuin, 39, is charged with disorderly conduct.

On Thursday around 12:50 p.m., police responded to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for reports of a woman trying to push over a stretcher with a medical patient on it inside the hospital. Police say Venderturin physically resisted law enforcement and caused a disturbance inside the hospital.

She was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and is scheduled to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court later in September.