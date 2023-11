WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police are seeking additional information about a home burglary that happened around 6 p.m. Monday. The burglary took place on Pleasant Street in West Rutland.

Police say an investigation found the residence was broken into and property was taken. Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to contact Vermont State Police at (802) 773-9101 or can submit an anonymous tip online.