PAWLET, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in gathering more information regarding a burglary that happened overnight at a Pawlet restaurant. Police say the incident occurred at the Barn Restaurant.

Around 7:12 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the Barn Restaurant for reports of an overnight burglary. Several pieces of property were reportedly stolen. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact (802) 773-9101.