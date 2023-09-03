WHITINGHAM, Vt. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested in Whitingham in connection to a death investigation, according to the Vermont State Police. Christopher Ellis, 54, faces multiple charges.

On September 1 at 10 p.m., police responded to a home on Vermont Route 8A. Upon arrival, Troopers discovered Michael Garvin, 52, and his mother, Lucy Garvin, 79, deceased at the scene.

State police determined that both victims lived at the residence, and the initial investigation indicated the deaths as suspicious. Further investigation revealed that Michael Garvin’s truck was missing from the home.

On Friday night, the Brattleboro Police Department located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and ultimately detained the driver, identified as Ellis. Detectives learned that Ellis had reportedly been living with the Garvins since April.

According to state police detectives, Ellis allegedly shot Michael and Lucy Garvin earlier in the week and stole Garvin’s 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck. Police say the deaths were reported after a relative who was unable to contact the Garvins located them dead inside their home on Friday night and called 911.

Ellis was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was ordered jailed without bail pending arraignment and is expected to be held on September 5 at 12:30 p.m in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro.