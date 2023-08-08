BERLIN, Vt. (NEWS10) — A North Adams, Massachusetts, man was arrested on Monday following an investigation for reports of video recordings in a bathroom of a local gymnastics center. Jonathan Girard, 39, is charged with voyeurism.

On Saturday, July 15, Vermont State Police at the Berlin Barracks received a report of video recordings that came from the bathroom of a local gymnastics center. In assistance with the North Adams Police Department in Massachusetts, police say they seized a computer believed to contain these recordings from Girard who was a visiting gymnastics coach.

Police say further investigation by detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, including digital forensics analysis, found evidence of voyeurism. On Monday, Girard was issued a citation through his attorney to answer the charge of voyeurism.

He is set to appear for arraignment on Thursday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre. No further details are available at this time and this investigation is ongoing.