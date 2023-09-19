RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Corinth woman was arrested after being accused of stealing over $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Rutland Town Home Depot. Ashley Lynn Buckley, 29, is charged with grand larceny.

On Monday, around 8:28 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to a shoplifting report at the Rutland Town Home Depot. Police arrived and found the car described in the initial complaint in the parking lot.

Police identified Buckley in the car and through an investigation found she stole over $2,000 worth of merchandise from the store. She was taken into custody and brought to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. She was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on $500.00 bail.