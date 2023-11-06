SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (NEWS10) — An inmate at the Southern State Correction Center in Springfield, Vermont, was found in possession of several controlled substances missing from the center’s medical room. Louis Tobin, 36, of Bennington, was issued a citation.

Vermont State Police say a joint investigation with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and staff members from the Vermont Department of Corrections was conducted after several missing medications were reported from a medical room. Police say the investigation found Tobin entered the medical room in the “GHI” wing of the prison after finding an unsecured door. He was then found in possession of the controlled substances.

Tobin remains in custody due to existing matters not related to this charge.