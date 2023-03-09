BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Bennington father was arrested for allegedly injuring his one-year-old child on purpose, according to Vermont State Police. John Chinnici Jr., 18, is charged with aggravated assault.

On Wednesday, Vermont State Police in Rutland were alerted of a suspicious injury to an infant that happened in Bennington, Vermont. Police say that Special Investigation Unit Detectives with the DCF interviewed Chinnici, who was identified as the child’s father. Police say the information they gathered through investigation showed Chinnici had purposefully injured his child.

Police say he was charged as an adult.