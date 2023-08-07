WOODFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police are attempting to identify two people in a grand larceny investigation out of Woodford, Vermont. Police say there are three people involved in the case, two females and one male.

Images via Vermont State Police

Police say from Friday to Sunday, they responded to multiple residencies on Route 9 in Woodford for reports of vehicle break-ins. If anyone can identify the suspects, you’re asked to contact the Shaftsbury barracks with the Vermont State Police at (802) 442-5421 and ask to speak with Trooper Daniel Krzeminski. Anonymous tips may also be submitted online.

The Vermont State Police urges residents to lock up their cars to prevent break-ins.