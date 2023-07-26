POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — A 19-year-old was arrested after a rollover crash led to significant property damage, where he allegedly tried to pay off an off-duty trooper to not contact police, according to Vermont State Police. Police did not release the name of the 19-year-old.

On Sunday around 12:54 a.m., Vermont State Police responded to a one-car rollover accident on S Stream Road in Pownal, Vermont. Police say the occupants of the scene left before troopers arrived with the crash causing significant property damage.

According to the Vermont State Police, an-off duty trooper stopped to check on the occupants when the defendant offered the trooper money to not contact police. Once police showed up, they say the driver showed multiple indicators of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI and operating with a criminally suspended license.

Charges:

DUI

LSA

Criminal DSA

Bribing a public official

The 19-year-old was taken to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing and was later released to his guardian. He was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Family Division on August 10.