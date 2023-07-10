BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — William C. Maguire, 28, of Voorheesville, has pled guilty to attempted rape in the first degree and attempted criminal sexual act in the first degree. According to the indictment, Maguire forcibly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old victim in their sleep. The act occurred on January 22 in the Town of Providence.

Maguire reportedly told the victim not to say anything, but the victim reported the assault shortly after. The victim received a medical examination at the Albany Medical Center, where critical DNA was secured.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 23. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Meghan A. Horton with the assistance of District Attorney Investigator Michael Hourigan.