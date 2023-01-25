PROVIDENCE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Voorheesville man was arrested for allegedly using physical force to engage in sexual contact with a female under 15. William Maguire, 28, faces multiple charges of rape.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office ran an investigation on Maguire after receiving a report against him for multiple sex crimes. Deputies say their investigation found Maguire had used physical force to engage in sexual contact with a female under 15 in the town of Providence.

Charges:

First-degree rape

Second-degree rape

First-degree criminal sexual act

Maguire was arraigned at the Town of Milton Court and is held at the Saratoga County Jail instead of $75,000 cash bail, $150,000 bond, and $750,000 partially secured bond.