BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Virginia man, considered a fugitive from justice, was arrested in Virginia regarding a local domestic incident. Steven Miccuci, 60, faces multiple charges.

Bethlehem Police say Miccuci was arrested by the Chesterfield County Police Department in Virginia as a fugitive from justice, stemming from an arrest warrant filed by the Bethlehem Police. He was taken back to New York where he was processed.

Charges:

First-degree criminal contempt (two counts)

Second-degree harassment (two counts)

He was taken and is held at the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $7,000 cash or $10,000 bond. He is set to return to the Town of Bethlehem Court on September 19.