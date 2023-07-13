VICTORY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Victory man has been arrested following an investigation into a physical altercation, according to state police. Luke Sutliff, 24, is facing multiple charges.

On July 11 at 11:41 p.m., troopers responded to a home in the village of Victory on the report of a dispute. The investigation determined that Sutliff and the victim were involved in a scuffle.

Police say that during the incident, Sutliff allegedly threatened the victim with a propane torch and prevented them from contacting law enforcement. Sutliff faces the following charges:

Charges

Second-degree menacing

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Second-degree harassment

Sutliff was then arrested and transported to SP Schuylerville for processing. He was arraigned at the Saratoga Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,000 cash, a $4,000 bond, or a $20,000 partially secured bond.