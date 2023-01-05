ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday morning, New York State Police responded to a report of a road rage incident around the exit two intersections of I-90 and Washington Avenue. Police determined that Kiara J. Myrick, 24, of Niskayuna, had caused injury to the victim and also damaged the victim’s vehicle window.

The victim was treated on scene and released by EMS. Police located Myrick driving a short distance from the location and arrested her for Criminal Mischief and Assault. Myrick was issued an appearance ticket for Albany City Court on January 16 and was released.