WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The victim of a shooting in Watervliet on February 18 has been identified. The Watervliet Police Department said Shaun Koonce, 41, of Poughkeepsie was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police were called to the 600 block of 24th Street around 9:40 a.m. on Friday for a shooting complaint. Officers said they found Koonce with multiple gunshot wounds.

Reginald Goodman, 48, of Troy, was arrested in connection with the incident. Police said they found the stolen, illegally-possessed 9mm handgun used in the shooting.

Charges

Murder in the second degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a Weapon in the second degree (felony)

Goodman was arraigned in Watervliet Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.