SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The victim from a homicide that occurred in the area of Davis Terrace and Third Avenue on Wednesday, February 16, has been identified. Police said Monday that Rasheem Cotman, 38, of Menands died after the shooting.

Around 8:30 p.m. on February 16, Schenectady Police responded to the area after a shots fired call. After arriving, police found Cotman’s car crashed into a house. He was still inside the car, with a gunshot wound.

Members of the Schenectady Fire Department tried to save Cotman on scene, but he eventually died. There are still no known suspects in this case, and it remains under investigation.

Both the Schenectady Police Department and the New York State Police Major Crimes Bureau are investigating this incident. No further information is available at this time.