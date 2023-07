TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A person was hospitalized after a shooting in Troy Thursday evening. The shooting took place just after 6 p.m. in the area of 6th Avenue and Swift Street.

Police said there was an argument between groups, which led to the shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The suspect fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to (518) 270-4421 or can report tips online.