HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 22-year-old male victim was hospitalized on Saturday after an alleged stabbing at a Hoosick Falls Cumberland Farms. The suspect is in custody at this time, according to Hoosick Falls Police.

Police say around 7:19 p.m., they responded to the Cumberland Farms at 25 Church Street in Hoosick Falls for a reported stabbing. Police say the 22-year-old victim had a stab wound, and a tourniquet was applied to limit bleeding. He was taken by Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad to the landing zone at the Pittstown Fire Station. From there, he was taken via Albany Lifenet to Albany Medical Center. Police did not mention the victim’s current condition. Police say the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office assisted them with the investigation and other incidents Saturday night.

This is an ongoing investigation. Hoosick Falls Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call (518) 686-7900.