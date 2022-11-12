STRATFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A veteran is being recognized by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for assisting a deputy in cuffing a man who was resisting arrest. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says that without the help of Donald Holdridge, serious injury could have been inflicted on one of their deputies.

On November 4, around 8:51 p.m., a Fulton County Deputy Sheriff was on patrol in the town of Stratford. The deputy saw a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the road facing southbound on the northbound shoulder.

The deputy approached the car and saw an axe and hammer on the front passenger seat, along with three large Tupperware containers containing what police say appeared to be marijuana. The deputy then heard a voice coming from the side of the road in a dark area. Police say the suspect had a long leather sheath with what appeared to be a knife, but of which was a longer pair of work scissors.

The deputy directed the suspect to place them on the ground, and after conducting a pat down search found a box cutter and pepper spray, police say. Police say the deputy was also advised at 8:55 p.m. that there was a felony warrant for the suspect. After requesting additional backup at 8:56 p.m., the deputy radioed at 9:05 p.m. that he was fighting with the suspect, and multiple units were sent to assist, according to police.

Both ended up on the ground during the struggle. The suspect allegedly grabbed one of the deputy’s magazines from his gun belt. The deputy was able to get one hand cuffed but the suspected continued to resist.

A passerby with his girlfriend stopped and noticed the struggle. The passerby, Donald Holdridge, got out of his car and approached the deputy. Holdridge, a veteran, and current truck driver, identified himself to the deputy before offering assistance, and the two were able to secure the suspect and get him cuffed, police say.

Sheriff Richard Giardino, along with the members of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department say that without Holdridge’s assistance, the situation could’ve ended up much worse with the potential for serious injury. The suspect allegedly had a fugitive warrant out of Texas. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office did not mention the name of the suspect.