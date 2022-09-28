FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (NEWS10) — Four Poultney residents were arrested on Thursday by the Fair Haven Police Department. Justin Allen, 32, Danielle Allen, 36, and William Carris, 53, were taken into custody after a search warrant connected to two retail thefts.

On Monday, Rutland police sent out an alert warning to be on the lookout for a vehicle involved in a theft at Bed, Bath, and Beyond in Rutland and allegedly driven by one or the other of the Allens. Police have said that they were already familiar with the Allens, saying that both are wanted on outstanding warrants.

A deputy reported spotting the vehicle parked on Main Street in Poultney later on Wednesday. Police said the investigation revealed that the car was involved in an earlier theft at Aubuchons in Fair Haven. Authorities approved a search warrant for the Poultney address, which police executed around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Rutland County Sheriff’s Office and the Castleton and Fair Haven Police Departments sought merchandise that matched what had been reported stolen. But according to police, Carris, a resident of the property, refused to let them in and “became irate.” He was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice.

Police said they found Justin and Danielle Allen hiding on the premises. They were both arrested on outstanding felony warrants and issued citations for alleged crimes in Rutland and Manchester. Once arrested, all three were sent to the Castleton Police Department for processing.

Police said that their search ultimately yielded two items that had been reported stolen. Police said that they were recovered from Dallas Sears, 51, another resident of the property. He was cited for possession of stolen property and was not taken into custody. Carris was released on citation. Instead of bail, the Allens were held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.