BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Bennington, Vermont man wanted on a warrant out of New York was arrested after a traffic stop on North Street Sunday. Richard Bump, 35, is currently held at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility.

On Sunday, around 1 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on North Street in Bennington, Vermont. During the stop, troopers identified the passenger as Bump.

Vermont State Police say Bump had an active extraditable warrant out of New York. He was arrested and lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail. He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Bennington County Superior Court on Tuesday.