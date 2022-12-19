BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A man from Bennington, Vermont was sentenced to over two years in jail on Monday for allegedly illegally possessing a stolen firearm. Gavin Wilcox, 30, was arrested back in March.

Law enforcement says Bennington Police observed Wilcox engage in a suspected drug deal in a Dollar General Parking Lot on March 31. Police say Wilcox had an active arrest warrant for violations of his furlough, and detained him. When he was handcuffed, police say Wilcox dropped 11 white bags wrapped in a rubber band, which contained fentanyl. Police seized his backpack and found a stolen Smith and Wesson .357 magnum pro series revolver, along with other drug paraphernalia.

Before being arrest, police say Wilcox had sustained felony convictions for DUI-3 and heroin possession. These felony convictions prohibited Wilcox from possessing a firearm under federal law.