RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Rutland, Vermont, woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after being pulled over and providing police false information with a criminally suspended license, according to Vermont State Police. Lisa White, 36, faces multiple charges.

On Wednesday, around 12:37 a.m., Vermont State Police pulled over a car for a violation. During the stop, the driver, identified as White, gave police a fake name and was found to be driving with a criminally suspended license, per Vermont State Police. Additionally, police say White violated her conditions of release.

Charges:

False information to police

Violation of conditions of release

Criminal DLS

White was taken into custody and taken to the Rutland Barracks for processing. She was released on a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court.