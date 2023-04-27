ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A West Rutland resident has pled guilty to one count of attempted enticement of a minor. Scarlett Shadows, formerly known as Randy Emillion Goodreau, 32, admitted trying to entice and coerce an individual, who Shadows believed to be an 11-year-old girl, to have sex.

Shadows admitted to exchanging sexually explicit text messages with the individual and another person they believed was the child’s guardian. In January 2022, Shadows traveled from Vermont to Warren County, with an engagement ring, condoms, and gifts for the child, with the intention to have sex with the child.

Sahadows faces up to at least ten years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of post-supervised release of at least five years to life. Shadows will be required to register as a sex offender upon release from prison. Sentencing will take place on August 25.