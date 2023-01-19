SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Rutland resident was charged with attempting to elude police after allegedly driving 97 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone. Dejioun Harden, 26, also was charged with excessive speeding and criminal DLS.

On Thursday at 1:40 p.m., Vermont State Police attempted to pull over a driver after they noticed they were driving 97 miles per hour. The driver, Harden, was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for speeding with a waiver penalty of $627.00.

Harden was released with the above citations. He is set to return to court on March 13.