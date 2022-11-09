RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Skye Rice, 21, of Wells, Vermont was arrested on Monday. Rice is charged with sexual assault of a child.

On July 31, Vermont State Police were notified by the Whitehall New York Police Department of possible sexual assault against a child. Vermont State Police ran an investigation, along with the Vermont Department of Children and Families, and New York Child Protective Services, conducting multiple interviews. Police say the result ended in criminal charges filed against Rice with the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s office.

Rice will appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time. Rice is currently held at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility for other unrelated charges.