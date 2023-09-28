PITTSFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Pittsford, Vermont man was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Michael Blaisdell, 36, has been under investigation since Sunday, September 17.

On Sunday, September 17, Vermont State Police Detectives (VSPD) and investigators from the Vermont Department of Children and Families (DCF) started investigating alleged sexual assault against two children. Police say the assault(s) had been happening over the last five years.

On Wednesday, VSPD and DCF arrested Blaisdell in the investigation. He is held at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility without bail and will appear in Rutland Superior Court on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.