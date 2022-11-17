STAMFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Vermont man was arrested on Thursday. Benjamin Taylor, 24, is accused of attempted murder and aggravated domestic assault.

Around 12:34 a.m. on Thursday, Vermont Police responded to an altercation and alleged stabbing that took place at a Jepson Road home. The victim, an unnamed 52-year-old man was hospitalized in critical but stable condition for treatment of injuries. The injuries he sustained are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police. Police also say the man lived at the home.

Police arrested Taylor on charges of attempted murder and first-degree aggravated domestic assault. He was taken into custody at the scene. He is to be processed at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington.