RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Rutland, Vermont man was arrested on Friday and is accused of multiple domestic assault charges in the presence of a child. Jacob Ellis, 28, faces several charges.
On Friday, around 12:19 a.m., Vermont State Police responded to a home in Rutland for an ongoing fight. Troopers say they determined Ellis committed several domestic assault charges, among others, in the presence of a child.
Charges:
- First-degree aggravated domestic assault
- Second-degree aggravated domestic assault
- Domestic assault
- Unlawful restraint
- Violation of abuse prevention disorder
- Interference with access to emergency services
- Offenses committed in the presence of a child
Ellis was taken to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. He was then taken to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility and is held there without bail. He is cited to appear in Rutland County Superior Court later on Friday.