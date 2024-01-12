RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Rutland, Vermont man was arrested on Friday and is accused of multiple domestic assault charges in the presence of a child. Jacob Ellis, 28, faces several charges.

On Friday, around 12:19 a.m., Vermont State Police responded to a home in Rutland for an ongoing fight. Troopers say they determined Ellis committed several domestic assault charges, among others, in the presence of a child.

Charges:

First-degree aggravated domestic assault

Second-degree aggravated domestic assault

Domestic assault

Unlawful restraint

Violation of abuse prevention disorder

Interference with access to emergency services

Offenses committed in the presence of a child

Ellis was taken to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. He was then taken to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility and is held there without bail. He is cited to appear in Rutland County Superior Court later on Friday.