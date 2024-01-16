POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Pownal man was arrested on a warrant and is also accused of violating his conditions of release, according to the Vermont State Police. Donald Hurley, 31, is held at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility.

On Monday, troopers responded to a home on Shady Lane in Pownal to conduct a conditions of release and arrest warrant check on Hurley. Troopers did not make contact with him on Thursday.

He was taken into custody for an active in-state warrant for failing to appear in the Windham County Superior Court. Additionally, troopers say probable cause was developed to charge him with violating conditions of release, in which he violated his 24/7 curfew on Thursday.

He was taken to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. He was taken to the Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $100 bail.