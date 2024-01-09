RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Rutland, Vermont man was arrested on a warrant on Saturday, December 30, 2023, in an area shopping plaza. Vermont State Police say, Travis Bunnell, 33, was also in possession of heroin at the time of his arrest.

Charges:

Possession of heroin

Arrest on warrant

Bunnell was taken into custody and taken to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center. He was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court to answer to charges and was lodged on the warrant.