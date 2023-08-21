POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Pownal, Vermont, man was arrested on a warrant on Friday regarding a domestic assault case. Paul St. Pierre, 33, is held at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility on $1,000 bail.

Vermont State Police say they were called to a residence on Montgomery Road in Pownal, Vermont, around 10:24 p.m. Friday night. While investigating the incident, police say they learned St. Pierre, who was involved, had an active arrest warrant for failing to appear regarding a previous domestic assault case.

St. Pierre was arrested and taken to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. He is set to appear in court on Monday at 12:30 p.m.