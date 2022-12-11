CLARENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Clarendon man was arrested Saturday night. Terance Wilbur, 35, faces multiple charges including aggravated domestic assault.

Vermont State Police responded to a family fight on Middle Road in the Town of Clarendon. After an investigation, police say Wilbury violated his court-ordered conditions of release and committed first-degree aggravated domestic assault, as well as aggravated assault. Wilbur allegedly left the scene after the incident but was taken into custody shortly after for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Wilbur was taken to the Rutland City Police Department for processing. He is currently held at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000.