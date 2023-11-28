POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Bennington, Vermont, man was arrested after being accused of stealing multiple guns from a home in Pownal. Gavin Wilcox, 32, faces charges after a year-long investigation.

On March 19, 2022, a Pownal, Vermont, resident reported to Vermont State Police that his house was burglarized and multiple firearms were stolen. Police say Wicox’s DNA was found at the scene, and he was later found in possession of the firearms.

Wilcox was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with burglary. He was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court in February. He is currently incarcerated.