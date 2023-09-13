QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A West Rutland, Vermont woman was arrested after a shoplifting investigation found she drove to the store intoxicated, according to New York State Police. Bethany Russ, 24, faces several charges.

On Monday, September 4, troopers responded to the Queensbury Walmart around 2:34 p.m. for reports of a larceny in progress. Police say Russ was seen taking over $300 worth of merchandise from the store without paying for it.

Troopers and Walmart loss prevention confronted Russ in the parking lot and were able to secure the stolen items. Amid their investigation, troopers say they observed signs of impairment and determined Russ drove drunk to the store.

While securing her car, troopers say they found more stolen merchandise worth over $100 from a nearby store. The merchandise was recovered.

Charges:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Petit larceny

Russ was processed by Queensbury State Police where she recorded a .19% BAC. Russ was issued appearance tickets to return to the Queensbury Town Court and was released to a sober third party.